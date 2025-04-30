Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
4
Nea Triglia
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$177,436
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$366,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
$334,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$452,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$782,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 186 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of . 1st floo…
$219,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$167,944
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$708,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Finikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Finikes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Dionysiou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$820,360
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$407,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$147,172
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$245,861
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$424,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
$893,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rodokipos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rodokipos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$439,295
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$250,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go