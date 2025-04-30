Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
4
Nea Triglia
4
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$177,436
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$366,079
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$452,029
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$240,061
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$417,497
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Finikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Finikes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
$1,68M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 103 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$276,592
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$193,093
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$424,669
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
$893,545
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one storero…
$336,393
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rodokipos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rodokipos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$439,295
