Houses with garage for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
114
Thassos
11
33 properties total found
House in Kallirachi, Greece
House
Kallirachi, Greece
Property Code: 11541 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 335.000 . This 135 sq. m. …
$350,584
4 bedroom house in Rachoni, Greece
4 bedroom house
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11336 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 320.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
$346,165
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
$104,652
3 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11676 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 500.000 . This 125 …
$540,765
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
2 bedroom house in Maries, Greece
2 bedroom house
Maries, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11581 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Maries for € 85.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
$88,954
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11291 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 220.000 . This 82 sq. m. Maisonette …
$230,234
House in Rachoni, Greece
House
Rachoni, Greece
Property Code: 11567 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 110.000 . This 212 sq. m. Ho…
$115,117
3 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11547 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 290.000 . This 95 sq…
$303,490
1 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11466 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 230.000 . This 40 sq. m. furn…
$240,699
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11611 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 160.000 . This 136 sq. m. Ho…
$167,443
3 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11592 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 270.000 . This 90 …
$282,560
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11426 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 300.000 . This 120 sq. m. Maisonette…
$313,956
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11424 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 262.000 . This 105 sq. m. Maisonette…
$274,188
3 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11408 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 300.000 . This 157 sq. m…
$341,120
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11653 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 280.000 . This 70 sq. m. furn…
$293,025
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11633 - House FOR SALE in for € 520.000 . This 120 sq. m. furnished House …
$544,190
5 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11524 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 800.000 . This 165 …
$885,696
4 bedroom house in Prinos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11574 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Prinos for € 190.000 . This 135 sq. m. furn…
$216,600
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11708 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 85.000 . This 89 sq. m. Hous…
$89,067
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11515 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 75.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
$78,489
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11672 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 175.000 . This 74 sq. m. …
$183,141
2 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11638 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 235.000 . This 85 s…
$255,045
4 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11599 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 330.000 . This 1…
$345,351
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11627 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Prinos for € 83.000 . This 110 sq. m. Hous…
$90,126
2 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 190.000 . This 72 …
$198,839
3 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11705 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 245.000 . This 105 sq…
$254,430
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11594 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 140.000 . This 50 sq…
$153,431
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11428 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 250.000 . This 101 s…
$284,267
