Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thasos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
24
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Prinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$362,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$381,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$392,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$340,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 119 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$366,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skala Soteros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 151 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$549,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$381,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 121 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$376,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has one level…
$83,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$360,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$327,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$386,983
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$385,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Soteros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$271,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$340,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$256,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$194,675
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Seafront House in Thassos Island Greece FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Seafront House in Thassos Isl…
$259,644
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$201,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$303,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Soteros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$381,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has one level…
$421,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$294,695
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go