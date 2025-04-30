Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thasos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
114
Thassos
11
House Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$256,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
$279,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Soteros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$679,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$121,327
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$402,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kallirachi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallirachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$183,866
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
$178,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has one level…
$421,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of l…
$82,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground…
$772,757
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$943,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$327,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$385,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$201,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Thasos Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go