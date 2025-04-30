Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
114
Thassos
11
125 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$1,12M
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
$245,787
Close
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Traditional residence of 108 sq.m. in Kallirachi, Thassos with a wonderful sea view. The res…
$157,449
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of o…
$245,916
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$381,954
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Soteros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Soteros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$271,934
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has one level…
$83,499
Close
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Property Code: 11440 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 75.000 . This 150 sq. m. Hou…
$78,489
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11563 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 290.000 . This 90 sq…
$313,644
4 room house in Panagie, Greece
4 room house
Panagie, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
Traditional two storey detached house of 160 sq.m. in Panagia Thassos next to the forest, in…
$209,570
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$256,319
Close
House in Kallirachi, Greece
House
Kallirachi, Greece
Property Code: 11541 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 335.000 . This 135 sq. m. …
$350,584
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1506 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 300.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
$315,459
2 bedroom house in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Unfinished apartment in front of the Ferry boat of Skala Prinos in Thassos. It is located on…
$418,608
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$423,812
Close
4 bedroom house in Rachoni, Greece
4 bedroom house
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11336 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 320.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
$346,165
3 room cottage in Maries, Greece
3 room cottage
Maries, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A magnificent view of the…
$80,952
Close
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
$104,652
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a two-storey house on the island of Thassos. It is a 10 minute drive from …
$245,861
Close
3 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11676 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 500.000 . This 125 …
$540,765
House in Limenaria, Greece
House
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code: 11719 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 390.000 . This 106 sq. m. Hous…
$443,524
5 bedroom house in Skala Soteros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
2 bedroom house in Maries, Greece
2 bedroom house
Maries, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11581 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Maries for € 85.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
$88,954
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Thassos, Potamia: Traditional Detached House 67 sq.m. for sale. in 95 sq.m. plot with permis…
$84,122
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11291 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 220.000 . This 82 sq. m. Maisonette …
$230,234
House in Rachoni, Greece
House
Rachoni, Greece
Property Code: 11567 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 110.000 . This 212 sq. m. Ho…
$115,117
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11222 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for € 40.000 Exclusivity. This 56 s…
$41,861
3 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11547 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 290.000 . This 95 sq…
$303,490
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11605 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 150.000 . This 140 sq. m. fur…
$156,978
