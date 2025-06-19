Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thasos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
37
Thassos
5
37 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 110 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The first floor consists of …
$421,592
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the island of Thasos. The fir…
$190,583
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground…
$806,502
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallirachi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 83 square meters on the island of Thasos. The cott…
$123,590
Villa 1 bedroom in Kastro, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kastro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey house for sale on the island of Thasos. It is a 10-minute car ride from Sotiros R…
$254,111
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Ground floor consists of …
$725,852
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The ground floor consists of 2…
$519,772
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 85 square meters on the island of Thasos. The firs…
$271,436
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$990,845
Villa 1 bedroom in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the island of Thasos. From th…
$462,019
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The houses have a living area. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher. oven, microwave, f…
$536,400
Villa 1 bedroom in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 75 square meters on the islan…
$144,381
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 87 square meters on the island of Thasos. The cott…
$271,436
Villa 7 rooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A magnificent view of the…
$829,545
Villa 1 bedroom in Prinos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 72 square meters on the island of Thasos under con…
$225,234
Villa 1 bedroom in Theologos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 415 m²
Floor 1/2
Cottage is for sale on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos Thasos, in a qu…
$288,762
Villa 2 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​127 sq.m on the island of Tasos is sold. The first floor…
$127,055
Villa 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​84 sq.m on the island of Tasos is sold. The first floor …
$92,404
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
A 3-storey villa with an area of ​​270 sq.m on the island of Tasos is sold. The basement con…
$993,341
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 120 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The ground floor consists …
$294,537
Villa 1 bedroom in Prinos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 72 square meters on the island of Thasos under con…
$242,560
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$518,465
Villa 1 bedroom in Theologos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey stone cottage with an area of 120 square meters. The owner made major re…
$184,808
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-b…
$501,183
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-storey villa with an area of ​​200 square meters on the island of Tasos is sold at the c…
$808,533
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters on the island of Thasos. The fir…
$254,111
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 140 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The ground floor consists …
$346,514
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 square meters on the island of Thasos. The first floor consis…
$727,680
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The first floor consists of 2 …
$467,794
Villa 1 bedroom in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The villa has an angular locat…
$831,634
