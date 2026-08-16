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Residential properties for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thassos Municipality
82
Thassos
12
Limenaria
3
96 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 40.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
$46,994
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2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11812 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 135.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$156,802
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House in Skala Marion, Greece
House
Skala Marion, Greece
Property Code: 11877 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for € 190.000 . This 114.00 sq…
$223,563
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11811 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for € 140.000 . This 69.00 sq. m. f…
$164,480
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2 bedroom apartment in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11895 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 210.000 . This …
$238,432
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5 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11893 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 330.000 . This 220.00 sq. …
$376,640
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11616 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 560.000 Exclusivity. This 199…
$635,818
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House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130.00 sq. m. …
$117,485
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3 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11837 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 520.000 . This 140 sq. …
$610,925
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2 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 180.000 . This 60.00…
$211,474
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2 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11597 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 420.000 . This 100.00 sq. m. …
$485,415
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3 bedroom apartment in Panagie, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Panagie, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11833 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 125.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$142,999
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1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 222.000 . This 80.00 sq. …
$260,818
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2 bedroom house in Potamia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11863 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 Exclusivity. This 88.…
$117,485
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3 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11622 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 200.000 . This 104.0…
$234,971
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2 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Property Code: 11867 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 260.000 Exclusivity. …
$296,014
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2 bedroom apartment in Potos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 1729 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 220.000 . This 97.00 sq. m. …
$255,528
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House in Prinos, Greece
House
Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 11587 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Prinos for € 58.000 . This 50.00 sq. m. Ho…
$68,142
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1 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11697 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 128.000 Exclusivity.…
$150,381
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2 bedroom house in Panagie, Greece
2 bedroom house
Panagie, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11894 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 142.000 . This 89.00 sq. m. f…
$163,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Potamia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11840 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 160.000 . This 55.00 sq. …
$187,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11797 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 177.000 . This 70…
$207,949
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2 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11824 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 350.000 . This 113.00…
$411,199
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2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11773 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 190.000 . This 75.00 sq. …
$223,222
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2 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11745 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 198.000 . This 78…
$230,447
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1 bedroom apartment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11671 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 155.000 . This 64.00 …
$182,103
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2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11823 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for € 205.000 Exclusivity. This 92.00…
$235,289
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3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Traditional residence in the traditional settlement of Megalos Prinos in Thassos. It has an …
$173,530
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2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11815 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 250.000 . This 100 sq. m. fur…
$293,714
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1 bedroom house in Potos, Greece
1 bedroom house
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11885 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 210.000 . This 75.00 sq. m. Ho…
$244,625
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Property types in Thasos Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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