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Сommercial properties in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

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Thassos Municipality
29
36 properties total found
Commercial property in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Commercial property
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Property Code: 11112 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 450.000 . This 9…
$523,994
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Property Code: 11283 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 2.000.000 . This 773.00 s…
$2,29M
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Commercial property in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Commercial property
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code: 1379 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 1.200.000 . This 42…
$1,41M
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Investment in Skala Marion, Greece
Investment
Skala Marion, Greece
Property Code: 11451 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for € 165.000 . This 154.00…
$193,851
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Property Code: 11667 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 1.600.000 . This 870.00 s…
$1,86M
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 11331 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 2.000.000 . This 375.00 s…
$2,35M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Potos, Greece
Hotel
Potos, Greece
Property Code: 11901 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 1.700.000 . This 500.00 sq. m. …
$1,94M
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Investment in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Investment
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11896 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 840.000 . This 2…
$960,174
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Hotel in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Property Code: 1602 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 1.200.000 . This 600.00 …
$1,41M
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Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11897 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 2.460.000 . This 526.…
$2,81M
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 11565 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 1.000.000 . This 200.00 s…
$1,17M
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Commercial property in Prinos, Greece
Commercial property
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury villa 210 sq.m. in Prinos of Thassos, built on a plot of 2360 sq.m., plus 60 sq.m. ba…
$822,398
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Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
$4,11M
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Unfinished three - storey building 399sq.m. in front of the sea in the area of Koinyra in Th…
$622,673
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Investment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Investment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code: 11780 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 710.000 . This 352…
$826,746
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Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Property Code: 11860 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 2.800.000 . This 513.…
$3,20M
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Hotel 1 054 m² in Potamia, Greece
Hotel 1 054 m²
Potamia, Greece
Area 1 054 m²
Property Code: HPS5744 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 3.000.000 . This 1054.00 sq…
$3,45M
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Hotel in Potos, Greece
Hotel
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11377 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 275.000 . This 120.00 sq. m. H…
$323,085
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Hotel in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Just 100 meters from the sea, a fully renovated three-level hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered fo…
$2,06M
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Commercial property in Skala Marion, Greece
Commercial property
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11821 - Villa FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for € 865.000 . This 220.00 sq…
$990,149
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Commercial property in Prinos, Greece
Commercial property
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11777 - Villa FOR SALE in Thasos Prinos for € 320.000 . This 280.00 sq. m. f…
$367,160
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Commercial property in Thassos, Greece
Commercial property
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11350 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 70.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
$80,367
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Commercial property in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Commercial property
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Villa in the area of Skala Sotiros in Thassos. It has a total area of 125 sq.m. and it is lo…
$488,138
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Commercial property in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Commercial property
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11420 - Villa FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 700.000 . This 160 …
$732,563
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Commercial property in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Commercial property
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11431 - Villa FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 450.000 . This 107 sq…
$485,706
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Investment in Rachoni, Greece
Investment
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 180.000 . This 450 sq. m. …
$188,373
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Investment in Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of Tha…
$1,62M
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Hotel 450 m² in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
$471,533
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Hotel in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code: 11763 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 860.000 . This 400 sq. m. furni…
$995,156
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Commercial property in Thassos, Greece
Commercial property
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11756 - Villa FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 760.000 . This 420 sq. m. fur…
$880,473
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Property types in Thasos Regional Unit

hotels
investment properties
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