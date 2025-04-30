Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thasos Regional Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
27
Thassos
3
Limenaria
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
Hotel 450 m² in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
$471,533
Leave a request
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 11331 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 2.000.000 . This 375 sq. …
$2,09M
Leave a request
Hotel 2 000 m² in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 41
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnifi…
$5,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 056 m² in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 056 m²
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 1 056 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 1056 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnifi…
$4,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 481 m² in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 481 m²
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 481 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 481 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnific…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11377 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 275.000 . This 120 sq. m. Hote…
$287,793
Leave a request
Hotel 400 m² in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Limenaria, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of …
$938,559
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 300 m² in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale in the island of Thassos 12 studios to let and one detached house of 53 sqm,in a 90…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 215 m² in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 215 m²
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale hotel of 215 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of …
$663,816
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11703 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 650.000 . This 195 sq. m. fur…
$739,207
Leave a request
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Property Code: 11667 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 1.600.000 . This 870 sq. …
$1,67M
Leave a request
Hotel in Prinos, Greece
Hotel
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Property Code: 11704 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 950.000 . This 321 sq. m…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Hotel 280 m² in Skala Marion, Greece
Hotel 280 m²
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnific…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 265 m² in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 265 m²
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 265 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnific…
$837,326
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 4 000 m² in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Limenaria, Greece
Rooms 46
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 4000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnifi…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 274 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 274 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale hotel of 274 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. Basement c…
$726,407
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 650 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 11565 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 900.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
$941,867
Leave a request
Hotel 143 m² in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 143 m²
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 143 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of …
$570,806
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 2 250 m² in Prinos, Greece
Hotel 2 250 m²
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 50
Area 2 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 2250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. Unique In…
$7,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 481 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 481 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 481 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Hotel 404 m² in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 404 m²
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to present for sale a working, fully renovated in 2021 two-storey family hote…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 250 m² in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 250 m²
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
For sale hotel of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has one level. A view of…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 560 m² in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 560 m²
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 318 m² in Prinos, Greece
Hotel 318 m²
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
$452,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 188 m² in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Hotel 188 m²
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 188 m²
For sale hotel of 188 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has one level. A view of…
$310,905
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
$3,47M
Leave a request
Hotel 450 m² in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 450 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of …
$656,565
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 540 m² in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Limenaria, Greece
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 14
Area 540 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale hotel of 540 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The hotel has 5 levels. Ground flo…
$476,586
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 377 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 377 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 377 m²
SALE BEACH HOTEL IN SKALA POTAMIAS THASOS PLOT 920 TM. CONSISTS OF THE MAIN BUILDING GROUND …
$1,57M
Leave a request

Property types in Thasos Regional Unit

сommercial property
investment properties
Realting.com
Go