Investment Properties for Sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

Thassos Municipality
4
5 properties total found
Investment in Thassos, Greece
Investment
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11570 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 400.000 . This 190 sq. m. …
$453,016
Investment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Investment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Property Code: 1367 - Building FOR SALE in for € 590.000 . This 470 sq. m. Building is …
$617,446
Investment in Skala Marion, Greece
Investment
Skala Marion, Greece
Property Code: 11451 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for € 160.000 . This 154 sq…
$167,443
Investment in Rachoni, Greece
Investment
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 180.000 . This 450 sq. m. …
$188,373
Investment in Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of Tha…
$1,62M
