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Residential properties for sale in Spata, Greece

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Cottage in Spata, Greece
Cottage
Spata, Greece
Area 1 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain,…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Spata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Spata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Spata, Greece
Cottage
Spata, Greece
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 380 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$987,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Spata, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Spata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$279,828
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Spata, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Spata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$478,187
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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