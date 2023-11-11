Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Spata
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Spata, Greece

villas
4
cottages
6
House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€800,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Pikermi, Greece
6 room house with Bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Pikermi FOR SALE House 6 Bedroom(s) 5 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 800 m2, 4 Levels, New-built, …
€1,50M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€870,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first floor…
€405,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€420,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€450,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Spata, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Spata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment property for sale in the Spata area. -On the ground floor there are: Parking, …
€295,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir