  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sithonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
65
Neos Marmaras
23
6 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a two-level apartment (maisonette) of 103 sq.m, located in the seaside village of …
$326,360
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
A two-level apartment for sale with a total area of 75 sq.m, located on the second and third…
$268,081
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
A newly built apartment of 55 sq.m. with a shared pool is for sale, just 900 meters from the…
$232,504
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Each maisonette offers a total interior surface of 120 sq.m and is thoughtfully arranged ove…
$407,950
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
For sale: apartment of 52 sq.m. on the Sithonia peninsula, in the area of Nikiti, Halkidiki …
$256,426
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful two-level duplex located in the charming coastal village of Nikiti, …
$325,776
