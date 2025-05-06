Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale duplex of 98 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$250,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$161,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$279,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$152,642
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment i…
$259,547
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment has 2 levels. Grou…
$196,054
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floo…
$215,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment has 2 levels. Bas…
$294,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

