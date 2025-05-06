Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$159,119
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$178,808
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
