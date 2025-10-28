Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Sithonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
65
Neos Marmaras
23
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
A newly built apartment of 55 sq.m. with a shared pool is for sale, just 900 meters from the…
$232,504
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Each maisonette offers a total interior surface of 120 sq.m and is thoughtfully arranged ove…
$407,950
4 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Αυτό το πολυτελές συγκρότημα κατοικιών, που βρίσκεται στην πανέμορφη Νικήτη Χαλκιδικής, προσ…
$522,756
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Αυτές οι κατοικίες ορόφου με σοφίτα, συνολικής επιφάνειας 90,65 τ.μ., προσφέρουν έναν ιδανικ…
$312,152
Property types in Sithonia Municipal Unit

multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
