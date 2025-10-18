Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Attica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

Municipality of Megara
44
Municipal Unit of Megara
44
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia
12
Municipal Unit of Vilia
11
7 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,87M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,52M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,57M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$678,856
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in …
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- West Attica: Mandra -- Palaiochorio 250 Sq.m., 3 Bedro…
$408,118
