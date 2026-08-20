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Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

;
Municipality of Megara
24
Municipal Unit of Megara
21
Municipal Unit of Nea Peramos
3
26 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Megara, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house for sale in the Megara area. The property has a total area of 144 sq.m. It co…
$409,397
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- West Attica: Mandra - Palaiochorio 250 Sq.m., 3 Bedro…
$349,610
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TekceTekce
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$2,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 182 m²
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 320 m²
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 215 m²
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. There …
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 218 m²
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- West Attica: Ano Liosia 166 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath…
$524,414
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Cottage in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 670 m²
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Megara, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
$606,634
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Property types in Regional Unit of West Attica

houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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