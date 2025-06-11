Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

9 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale townhouse area of 95 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The grou…
$204,892
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale townhouse area of 400 sq.m. located on a plot of 2,000 sq.m. The townhouse …
$421,168
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Floor -1/2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 218 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$682,975
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/3
Townhouse for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of the three-storey house is 182…
$216,275
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 300 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The gro…
$796,804
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse of 130 sq.m. in Loutraki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The first…
$227,658
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/1
Three townhouses are under construction in the coastal area of Attica - Alepochori on the sh…
$295,956
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 155 sq.m in Loutraki under construction. The townhouse is located…
$204,892
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 182 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$313,030
