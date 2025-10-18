Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

Municipality of Megara
44
Municipal Unit of Megara
44
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia
12
Municipal Unit of Vilia
11
22 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$351,132
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,11M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$585,220
Monte Online
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$321,871
Townhouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owner…
$234,088
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,87M
Estate Service 24
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,52M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$222,384
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$193,123
Property Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,57M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$2,05M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$210,679
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$374,541
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$702,264
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$257,497
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$678,856
1 room Cottage in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
$1,64M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in …
Price on request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
$222,384
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$245,793
Townhouse in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
$304,315
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,93M
