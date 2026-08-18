Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

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Cottages in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

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Municipality of Megara
12
Municipal Unit of Megara
11
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14 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- West Attica: Ano Liosia 166 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath…
$524,414
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Cottage in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 670 m²
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$2,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- West Attica: Mandra - Palaiochorio 250 Sq.m., 3 Bedro…
$349,610
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 320 m²
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

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