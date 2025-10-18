Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

Municipality of Megara
44
Municipal Unit of Megara
44
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia
12
Municipal Unit of Vilia
11
59 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$351,132
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$2,05M
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$585,220
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$193,454
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 290 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$586,225
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$321,871
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Elefsina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Elefsina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists …
$609,674
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest
Townhouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owner…
$234,088
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$316,019
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 134 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$246,214
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 60 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$222,765
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,52M
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse of 130 sq.m. in Loutraki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The first…
$234,490
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$316,561
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/3
Townhouse for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of the three-storey house is 182…
$222,765
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
$1,88M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 240 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 storerooms.…
$680,021
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$222,384
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$193,123
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,57M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale townhouse area of 95 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The grou…
$211,041
Leave a request
Townhouse in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
$433,063
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$210,679
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$819,309
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters in the town of Kineta, which is …
$263,801
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$374,541
Leave a request

