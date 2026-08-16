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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Peramos, Greece

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 670 m²
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 218 m²
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nea Peramos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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