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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Peristeri
16
Municipality of Ilion
9
Municipality of Petroupoli
4
Municipality of Chaidari
3
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8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$473,381
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
$502,246
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor con…
$548,429
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor con…
$715,844
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$438,743
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$490,700
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of West Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

with Swimming pool
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