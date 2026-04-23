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Houses for sale in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. in Chaidari. It is located on the ground floor, consists of…
Price on request
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 279 m²
$396,224
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens West: Chaidari - 138 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
$477,800
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Properties features in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece

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