Villas for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Ilion
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$331,767
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$286,006
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$286,006
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go