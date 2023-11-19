Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

House in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
House
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Area 181 m²
For sale residential building in Aigaleo, 4 minutes walking distance from the metro station …
€365,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
Two-bedroom apartment in Aigaleo area in Western Athens. Renovated and suitable for Golden V…
€190,000
2 room apartment in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS4318 - Apartment FOR SALE in Aigaleo Sotiraki for €298.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€298,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with storage room in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with storage room
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€150,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€270,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedroom…
€210,000
1 room apartment with storage room, with Airy, with Not Shared in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
1 room apartment with storage room, with Airy, with Not Shared
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€70,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024. Extra Amenities : Smar…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Aigaleo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is in a prime location. Delivery in the end of 2024.
Price on request
3 room apartment in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€310,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€340,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€475,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€370,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartme…
€220,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. …
€240,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. So…
€270,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with private gardens a…
€370,048
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens West: Peristeri - 65 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom…
€120,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the second floor and t…
€185,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Kentro 96 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
€245,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens West: Peristeri - 110 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 B…
€175,000
3 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Airy in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Airy
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
For sale - - Residential apartment - - West Athens: Petroupoli - 163 Sq.m., 3 Rooms, 2 Bathr…
€230,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with bright, with On Corner in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with bright, with On Corner
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For Sale - - Residential Apartment - - Athens West: Peristeri - Lofos Axiomatikon 85 Sq.m., …
€115,000
2 room house in Attica, Greece
2 room house
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Bright and spacious apartment in good condition for family accommodation in an ideal locatio…
€75,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with storage room, with Back yard (Garden) in Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with storage room, with Back yard (Garden)
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For Sale || Residential Detached house  || Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 82 Sq.m., 1 Be…
€170,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with cable TV in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with cable TV
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri 91 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroo…
€130,000

