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Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Peristeri
25
Municipality of Ilion
21
Municipality of Petroupoli
3
56 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
This modern one-bedroom apartment occupies the ground floor of a building constructed in 198…
$289,562
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale: A modern, fully furnished apartment currently under construction in Aigaleo, offer…
$289,562
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
Terra Rock Residences Investment Apartments with Private Parking in Athens (Petroupoli) …
$351,387
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Micheli 100 Sq.m…
$262,207
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studios for Sale – 3 Minutes Walk from Egaleo Metro Fully renovated building offering moder…
$104,984
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I4 – Terrace Heights, Peristeri on the Ground Floor of the Building.
$292,581
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale maisonette of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I2 – Terrace Heights, Peristeri on the Ground Floor of the Building.
$286,844
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$304,623
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Agios Fanourios 77 Sq.…
$122,363
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens West: Peristeri - 125 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
$192,285
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$289,274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Ilion west of Athens Palatiani area, apartment of 90 sq.m. corner airy and bright 2nd floor …
$227,246
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment A9 – Terrace Heights, Peristeri on the 1st Floor of the Building.
$298,317
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
For sale duplex of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 2nd floor and 3rd floo…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 279 m²
$396,224
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri - 75 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
$128,190
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$331,767
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment C2 – Terrace Heights, Peristeri on the 3rd Floor of the Building.
$298,317
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I7 – Terrace Heights, Peristeri on the Ground Floor of the Building.
$298,317
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I6 – Terrace Heights, Peristeri on the Ground Floor of the Building.
$298,317
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second fl…
$176,551
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens West: Petroupoli 107 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1…
$367,090
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 42 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$87,402
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri - 61 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$122,363
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms…
$151,497
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I5 – Terrace Heights, Peristeri on the Ground Floor of the Building.
$294,875
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά

Property types in Regional Unit of West Athens

apartments
houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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