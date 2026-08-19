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Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

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Municipality of Ilion
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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale maisonette of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Area 119 m²
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
$513,608
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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