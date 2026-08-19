Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens West: Peristeri - 125 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
$192,285
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 279 m²
$396,224
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens West: Chaidari - 138 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
$477,800
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Athens. The basement consists …
$294,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Athens West: Peristeri - Lofos Axiomatikon 412 …
$489,453
Leave a request
Cottage in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Rimini 300 Sq.m.,…
$291,341
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go