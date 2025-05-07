Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of North Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kifisia
14
Municipality of Marousi
4
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
9
Municipality of Chalandri
6
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$986,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$723,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go