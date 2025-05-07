Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kifisia
14
Municipality of Marousi
4
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
9
Municipality of Chalandri
6
7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$723,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$866,307
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

