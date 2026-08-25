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Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko
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10 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$779 268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$897 339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$625 776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806 424
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$818 231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806 424
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 163 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 163 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$940 374
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806 424
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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