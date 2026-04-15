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Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Show all Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
from
$834,543
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive gated residential complex located in Kifisia — one of the most prestigious and green suburbs of Athens, known for its aristocratic atmosphere, historic mansions, quiet tree-lined streets and beautiful parks. The project consists of 10 premium residences in two boutique buildings…
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