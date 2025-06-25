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Apartment in a new building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens

Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
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$834,543
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ID: 34951
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of North Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Kifisia
  • Address
    Metropolitou Iakobou, 19
  • Metro
    KAT (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Kifissia (~ 300 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

 

Exclusive gated residential complex located in Kifisia — one of the most prestigious and green suburbs of Athens, known for its aristocratic atmosphere, historic mansions, quiet tree-lined streets and beautiful parks.

The project consists of 10 premium residences in two boutique buildings (3 floors each) designed for modern families seeking comfort, privacy and high-quality living.

Property types

• 2–5 bedroom apartments
• spacious maisonettes
• luxury penthouses with private roof terraces
• triplex residences with private pools

Size

Residences from 120 m² to 420 m²

Prices

From €728,000

Private amenities

• private swimming pools (ground floor residences)
• roof terraces for penthouses
• provision for jacuzzi
• private parking
• storage rooms

Shared facilities

• gym
• sauna
• kids playground
• landscaped gardens
• gated community with controlled access

Apartment features

• underfloor heating
• double-glazed windows
• premium materials and finishes
• energy-efficient construction

Location advantages

Kifisia – northern Athens

One of the most prestigious residential areas in Athens with excellent infrastructure, luxury boutiques, restaurants and cafés.

Close to top international schools and kindergartens, making the area ideal for families.

Distances

• Athens city centre — 30 min
• Piraeus port — 40 min
• Athens Riviera beaches — 40 min
• Athens International Airport — 40 min

Nearby infrastructure

• Kifisia center — 20 min
• suburban railway — 15 min
• Kifisia forest — 15 min
• Syggrou park — 15 min
• Thanopoulos supermarket — 20 min
• Tennis Club — 20 min
• Tatoi Club wellness centre — 15 min
• Paradise Park kids activities — 20 min

International schools nearby

• St. Catherine's British School
• ACS Athens International School
• International School of Athens
• Arsakeia – Tositseia Schools
• Sofias Kinderhaus
• Mini College Nursery School

Location on the map

Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
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Apartment in a new building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
from
$834,543
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