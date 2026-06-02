Commercial real estate Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.

Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m. for Sale – 490-492 Mesogeion Avenue, Agia Paraskevi

Sale Price: €2,200,000 (Negotiable)



An excellent investment opportunity in one of the most prominent locations on Mesogeion Avenue, Athens, Greece. A standalone commercial property with a total surface of 1,110 sq.m. is available for sale, featuring a large frontage and spacious auxiliary areas, ideal for owner occupation or investment purposes.

Property Features

Total area: 1,110 sq.m.

Ground floor shop: 294 sq.m.

Mezzanine: 137.32 sq.m.

Lower ground floor (semi-basement) retail use: 183.50 sq.m.

Basement: 495.80 sq.m.

Year of construction: 1977

Approx. 20-meter frontage on Mesogeion Avenue

on Mesogeion Avenue 12–15 exclusive parking spaces

Internal elevator (lift)

Internal staircases connecting all levels

Auxiliary spaces, staff kitchen, and multiple WC facilities

All required urban planning regularizations have been completed.

The property is located in a strategic point of Agia Paraskevi, with direct access to Mesogeion Avenue, Attiki Odos, “Doukissis Plakentias” Metro Station, and Athens International Airport. The area hosts major businesses, commercial activities, and services, ensuring high visibility and accessibility.

Thanks to its functional layout, large frontage, and private parking spaces, the property is ideal for:

retail chains and department stores,

showrooms,

corporate offices,

medical or diagnostic centers,

gyms and wellness facilities,

educational institutions,

investors seeking a high-profile asset with strong development potential.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact us.