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Commercial real estate Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.

Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
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$2,53M
VAT
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ID: 33340
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of North Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
  • Address
    Mesogeion, 494

About the complex

Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m. for Sale – 490-492 Mesogeion Avenue, Agia Paraskevi

Sale Price: €2,200,000 (Negotiable)
 

An excellent investment opportunity in one of the most prominent locations on Mesogeion Avenue, Athens, Greece. A standalone commercial property with a total surface of 1,110 sq.m. is available for sale, featuring a large frontage and spacious auxiliary areas, ideal for owner occupation or investment purposes.

Property Features

  • Total area: 1,110 sq.m.
  • Ground floor shop: 294 sq.m.
  • Mezzanine: 137.32 sq.m.
  • Lower ground floor (semi-basement) retail use: 183.50 sq.m.
  • Basement: 495.80 sq.m.
  • Year of construction: 1977
  • Approx. 20-meter frontage on Mesogeion Avenue
  • 12–15 exclusive parking spaces
  • Internal elevator (lift)
  • Internal staircases connecting all levels
  • Auxiliary spaces, staff kitchen, and multiple WC facilities
  • All required urban planning regularizations have been completed.

The property is located in a strategic point of Agia Paraskevi, with direct access to Mesogeion Avenue, Attiki Odos, “Doukissis Plakentias” Metro Station, and Athens International Airport. The area hosts major businesses, commercial activities, and services, ensuring high visibility and accessibility.

Thanks to its functional layout, large frontage, and private parking spaces, the property is ideal for:

  • retail chains and department stores,
  • showrooms,
  • corporate offices,
  • medical or diagnostic centers,
  • gyms and wellness facilities,
  • educational institutions,
  • investors seeking a high-profile asset with strong development potential.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact us.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Location on the map

Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
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Commercial real estate Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
from
$2,53M
VAT
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