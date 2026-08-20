Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

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Villas in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

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South Pilio Municipality
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6 properties total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Promyri, Greece
Villa
Promyri, Greece
Area 440 m²
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$3,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Milies, Greece
Villa
Milies, Greece
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
$7,08M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Basement consists of one storeroom.…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kala Nera, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kala Nera, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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