Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

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Cottages in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

;
South Pilio Municipality
9
Municipla unit of Milies
3
Volos Municipality
3
Municipal unit of Argalasti
3
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14 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makryrrachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makryrrachi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 233 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage
Argalasti, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 60 sq.m. in Voloso-Pilio. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$245,651
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Melissatika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Melissatika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Lazaron 112 Sq.m., 2 Be…
$291,341
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Milies, Greece
Cottage
Milies, Greece
Area 210 m²
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnk…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Milies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Milies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Promyri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Promyri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavkos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dimini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dimini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$117,481
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

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