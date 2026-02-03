Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
34
Municipla unit of Milies
16
Volos Municipality
11
Municipal unit of Argalasti
8
5 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Makryrrachi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Makryrrachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
$737,378
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$994,875
Villa 5 rooms in Platania, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Platania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 5 bedrooms (oak floors)…
$3,10M
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$936,353
Villa 1 room in Vizitsa, Greece
Villa 1 room
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
$7,02M
