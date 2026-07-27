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Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
$432,525
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Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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