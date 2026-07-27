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Seaview Multi-level apartments in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$310,994
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Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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Luxury
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