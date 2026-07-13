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Seaview cottages in Oraiokastro, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 650 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Oraiokastro, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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