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Cottages with pool for sale in Oraiokastro, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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