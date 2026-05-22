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Houses with pool in Northern Aegean, Greece

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Municipality of Western Lesvos
8
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene Municipal Unit
7
Mytilene
7
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3 bedroom townthouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Northern Aegean

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Northern Aegean, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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