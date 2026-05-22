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Houses with garage for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

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Municipality of Western Lesvos
8
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene Municipal Unit
7
Mytilene
7
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Chios, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale is a unique seaside detached house in Nago, Chios, just 5 meters from the sea, with…
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Property types in Northern Aegean

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Northern Aegean, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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