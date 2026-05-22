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Beachfront houses in Northern Aegean, Greece

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Municipality of Western Lesvos
8
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene Municipal Unit
7
Mytilene
7
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5 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Molyvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Molyvos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Chios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 377 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 377 sq.meters on Islands. Semi-basement consists of living room…
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Chios, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale is a unique seaside detached house in Nago, Chios, just 5 meters from the sea, with…
Price on request
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Property types in Northern Aegean

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Northern Aegean, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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