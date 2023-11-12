Cottages for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Livadochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Livadochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For a sale stone-made 3-storey house of 280sq.m, it is located in the island of Limnos. On t…
€570,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
€260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Eresou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Myrina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pterounta, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
€175,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€780,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pamfila, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one storer…
€750,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vrisa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€99,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€750,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pencil, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pencil, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€700,000

