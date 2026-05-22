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Mountain view houses in Northern Aegean, Greece

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Municipality of Western Lesvos
8
Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene Municipal Unit
7
Mytilene
7
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5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Chios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 377 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 377 sq.meters on Islands. Semi-basement consists of living room…
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pterounta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. Semi-basement consists of one storero…
$251,491
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Northern Aegean

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Northern Aegean, Greece

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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