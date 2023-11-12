Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
Municipality of Chios
4
Municipality of Western Lesvos
3
28 properties total found
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view in Northern Aegean, Greece
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 440 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
€780,000
6 room house with sea view, with first coastline in Northern Aegean, Greece
6 room house with sea view, with first coastline
Northern Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
€750,000
9 room house with parking, with sea view in Northern Aegean, Greece
9 room house with parking, with sea view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 707 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor consists of 3 …
€1,70M
3 room house with parking, with city view in Northern Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with city view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 136 square meters on the islands of Greece. Tynhouse is l…
€380,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Northern Aegean, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 146 square meters.m on the islands of Greece. The …
€1,000,000
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Northern Aegean, Greece
3 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
€1,20M
House in Northern Aegean, Greece
House
Northern Aegean, Greece
Area 280 m²
Stone three-story cottage with an area of 280 square meters for sale. meters on the island o…
€570,000
5 room house with city view in Northern Aegean, Greece
5 room house with city view
Northern Aegean, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 205 sq.m on the islands of Greece. Tynhouse is located on…
€410,000
6 room house with sea view, with first coastline in Northern Aegean, Greece
6 room house with sea view, with first coastline
Northern Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 304 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
€700,000
House with parking, with elevator, with garden in Karyes, Greece
House with parking, with elevator, with garden
Karyes, Greece
Area 88 m²
In one of the most beautiful settlements of Chios. In a green and calm environment. For some…
€50,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€200,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basem…
€410,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Property Code: 1453 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, House of total surface 260 sq.m, 2 levels Karlo…
€700,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Livadochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Livadochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For a sale stone-made 3-storey house of 280sq.m, it is located in the island of Limnos. On t…
€570,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€1,20M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
€260,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Eresou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€380,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Samos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Samos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€1,70M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Myrina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
€265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pterounta, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
€175,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€780,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pamfila, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one storer…
€750,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Zifias, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Zifias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tavari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tavari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 129 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€150,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vrisa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€99,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€750,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pencil, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pencil, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€700,000

