Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$279,387
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$328,779
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$276,592
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
